DC allows public transport in view of admissions

TURA, August 12: The movement of public transport for intra/inter district in West Garo Hills has been allowed from Monday to Friday subject to strict compliance with Covid protocols issued by the government in view of the ongoing admission in various Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in the district.

The order allowing the movement of public transport was issued by the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. The order however made it mandatory for the Vaccination status of the driver and handyman or helper to be indicated and displayed on the windshield of the vehicle.