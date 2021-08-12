DC heads committee on drug abuse in WGH

TURA, August 12: The District Level Coordination Committee on Prohibition of Drug Abuse for West Garo Hills was on Thursday constituted with Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh as its Chairman. The committee for three years was formed in pursuance of the Notification issued by the Government of Meghalaya, Social Welfare Department, Shillong and in perusal of the Meghalaya Drug Abuse Prevention Policy, 2020.

The other members of the committee include, District Social Welfare Officer, West Garo Hills as Member Secretary along with West Garo Hills, Superintendent of Police, Commandant, District Home Guards, General Manager, DCIC, District School Education Officer, District Medical & Health Officer, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Assistant Director, DIPR, Superintendent of Excise, District Sports Officer and Secretary, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Tura as members.

Moreover, the Non-Official Members of the Committee includes representatives from Japang NGO, Achik Welfare Society (AWS), Krima-IV, Socio Economic Development Society (SEWS) ABDK, Women Economic Development Society (WEDS) HBC, Tura and representative from Drug User’s Network.

The committee would meet once in every quarter and look into the smooth implementation of the Meghalaya Drugs Abuse Prevention Policy, guide and oversee the implementation of the Block Level Coordination Committee, conduct awareness programme in schools, colleges for teachers, parents, guardians in the district, identify victims and users and take them to Rehabilitation centres and hospitals for counselling and treatment besides others.