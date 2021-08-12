Dealing with terror

Editor,

After a long hibernation the proscribed HNLC triggered a low intensity IED blast at Laitumkhrah Bazar on Tuesday. This was followed by a long incoherent message from its spokesperson , Sainkupar Nongtraw the gist of which boils down to a demand that every institution in the state, right from the state Govt, the police, the media and the High Court should from now on show respect and deference to this terrorist outfit or else! In short surrender to it. Can the state stomach such nonsense? Are all right thinking citizens supposed to cower in fear and accept this threat in silence?

What were we the ordinary people of Meghalaya supposed to learn from yesterdays blast? I think there are three messages that we are supposed to imbibe. Firstly, that the HNLC or its rump is still alive and kicking and capable of mischief such as this. The underlying truth is that the outfit has run out of funds and is desperate to once again create the atmosphere of fear and panic from where it can once again launch its extortion campaign. The tragedy is that there are many Khasis who cannot see through this ruse of deception and who firmly believe that this criminal band of thieves are patriots out to save the Ri and the Jaitbynriew.

Our state is beset with major economic problems that has increased poverty; it is afflicted with a plague that has claimed more than a thousand lives; our education is in the dumps and the future bleak and gloomy. Has the HNLC ever spoken about these problems on which the Jaidbynriew depends for its survival? Never. Its only interest is to make money through terror. While I am no admirer of the Congress or the BJP I fully endorse the call of Bah Hek and Mukul Sangma for reviving the State Security Commission to come up with a strategy to wipe out this menace once and for all.

The second message that comes out loud and clear is the reaction of the Govt to the above bomb blast. What a feeble and pathetic statement from our Chief Minister. “No one will be spared” and we have heard such rubbish too many times to believe in them. What we expected was for an angry CM to pull up his Home Minister and DGP and tell them what they are supposed to do. The perpetrators must be caught or eliminated ( we did this before under tougher CMs and wiped out both the HNLC then and the GNLA). The HNLC wishes to create the impression that it will talk to the Govt from a position of strength. What strength? Their bases in Bangladesh have gone. They can only operate in our urban centres under extreme conditions. If the Meghalaya police wishes to wipe them out it can be done within one month. Let us have more encounters or send them under UAPA to central jails in Tezpur or Naini in UP. After all former freedom fighters spend jail time in these places and not in the comfort of Shillong jail. Let’s see how tough these riew ieit Ri really are after spending a few months outside the comfort of these hills. The only way is the tough way. Govt should realise this otherwise terror will raise its head again. Talks with criminals should only start when they lay down their arms.

The third point to be made is if the HNLC wishes to convey a tough message the Govt must respond in a similar language. No soft talking. Dealing with terrorists with velvet gloves has never worked.

Yours etc.,

Balajeid Majaw,

Via email

Mr CM, give us a break!

Editor,

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma really needs to focus on the issue of unemployment. As we have seen recently, the resurgence of militant groups in Meghalaya could be due to unemployment. As a youth myself I can understand the sense of hopelessness due to lack of employment opportunities. We young people tend to indulge in negative thoughts. Hence the Government should provide more job opportunities to us youth because some of us have worked hard to earn our degrees.

The current situation in Meghalaya is such that most deserving candidates are denied employment and only those with so called “backing” get the jobs. No wonder every department in Meghalaya is a failure. Also, we see from time to time that only the MeECL is being targeted regarding recruitment, be it for regular posts or contractual ones, but no one has ever raised this issue about other departments. Other departments such as PHE, PWD, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and others appoint casual workers without advertising for the various posts. Most departments in Meghalaya are like a family work place. It’s always about “who knows who” in the department. I can guarantee you that every director in every department has appointed at least one family member, if not for regular but at least a contractual post. I personally know a director’s son who during his academics never performed well but after graduation was immediately absorbed in his father’s department.

This nepotism has got to stop. We the youth want a chance to compete for whichever post is vacant and we want to see that only the deserving candidate gets the job.

For so long we have heard our elders say, “khynnah mynta te” (Ah the youth of today) whenever any young person does something wrong, but they forget that they’re the ones who teach us that hard work NO LONGER pays unless you know someone or are rich. The elders are the ones who normalize these devious ways of cheating and lying. Nowadays, no one really empathizes with another’s feelings anymore. All they care about is their own self and their families but fail to understand what it’s like to be in the other person’s shoes. What if the same is being done to them or their kids? What if their kids are always being denied their rights?

Sadly, the same elders would be the ones who would lead in churches or preach the word of God. Oh, the hypocrisy! But, in the end karma never fails to do its work. “What goes around comes around.” You take away someone’s right, someday you or your kids, or your kid’s kids will have to pay.

Name withheld on request,

Via email

Sabarmati remodelling

Editor

The Gujarat Government’s recent decision to remodel the historic Sabarmati Ashram and turn it into a museum, is nothing but an attempt to paint history with a new brush. Whatever may be the reasons, to tinker with history is tantamount to diluting and redefining its inherent glory. History and historical monuments can be at the best respected, revered and renovated but never remodelled and recrafted. Considering the immense importance of the ‘Sabarmati Ashram’ with the life of Bapu and India’s freedom movement, PM Modi should seriously reconsider the Gujarat Government’s attempt of remodelling the Sabarmati Ashram.

Yours etc.,

Sadiq H. Laskar,