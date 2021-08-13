Posers on Hek’s ouster

Editor,

According to the report in your paper (ST Aug 12, 2021) the BJP in charge Meghalaya and BJP national president were not consulted before replacing cabinet minister AL Hek With Sanbor Shullai. Come to think of it, there is something curious about the recent sacking of Mr AL Hek. On one hand, he has been repeatedly harping on the point that he was unceremoniously shown the door; on the other hand, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has decided to maintain a discreet silence. Apart from the unprecedented nature of political one-upmanship, to lay people like me, there are a few unexplained turns and twists in the whole drama.

Going by the published reports, the Chief Minister acted after State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie wrote a letter to Sangma for replacing Hek with Sanbor Shullai. A few days later, the BJP in-charge for the state Dr M. Chuba Ao contradicted the report in no uncertain terms saying that no letter was sent from the BJP seeking the ouster of Hek. This report has neither been contradicted by the BJP President nor by the Chief Minister. The question therefore is: What is the truth? Did Mawrie send the purported letter? Did the CM consult the BJP central leadership? If not, what prompted the Chief Minister to rid the cabinet of Hek?

Speculations are rife that Hek had become a thorn in the flesh of Sangma, having opposed a number of controversial moves in the cabinet. One such thing that Hek opposed tooth and nail was the construction of a shopping complex at the current MTC bus terminus at Police Bazar. It is reported in your daily that the move was to seek a loan from HUDCO to the tune of hundreds of crore. Perhaps Hek had his own reasons to oppose the grandiose plan which would have added to the congestion of an already congested area. Perhaps he also saw a clear design in the move for some bigwigs to reap a harvest out of the project. Moreover, Hek also had made an embarrassing press statement which virtually implied that he suspected some foul play by the CM’s elder brother in the Power Department. Could this have enraged the CM? Knowing as we all do about the suave, easy-to-get-along personality of Sangma, it is quite unlikely that such a statement would be the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back. What then could have induced Sangma to plot against Hek? Is there more than meet the eyes in all this juggling? Did Sangma have more compelling reasons to ease out Hek? Was it his handling of Health portfolio? Was it the handling of COVID pandemic? Or, as is being speculated, there could be some damning charges against Hek? We are unlikely to know the truth unless the chief political executive, Conrad Sangma himself bares it all.

Yet, there could be a third factor weighing heavy on Conrad’s mind. With an experienced old war horse like Hek in the cabinet, Sangma may have found his presence a hindrance rather than helpful. If a cabinet minister questions CM’s every move, he is asking for trouble. By getting Sanbor Shullai in, Conrad Sangma has ensured that he would now have a personally loyal colleague. It’s a different matter that the new minister may embarrass the CM by his unbridled public utterances, but the fact remains that Shullai is seen to be too eager to align with the CM.

With no investigative journalism worth its name in Meghalaya, we the public are unlikely to know the truth of these political shenanigans and can only be kept guessing. There is much happening in the MDA Government that journalists can’t seem to get their hands on because they are too busy doing their routine jobs. Investigative journalism is a different genre altogether. I wonder when the media in Meghalaya will get there. Until then politicians, especially those in the Government, have a cushy time in deal-making.

Why destruct Shillong’s green lungs?

Apropos of the news item “GAD hands over land for SMB office” (ST Aug 9), I am deeply pained by the allocation of land in Bivar Road to a busy office like the Shillong Municipal Board. The land in question is forest covered. During the British era, there was no permission for destructing the green cover of the area. This area overlooking the Polo Grounds has always stood out for its natural beauty. Already the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has been allotted a big slice of land for constructing their party office. And now with SMB arriving there, the place will not only lose it’s sheen but also add to crowding. I therefore appeal to the Government to rethink on the SMB project at the same spot. For heaven’s sake, let’s preserve the trees we still have.

Peace & harmony under attack

We often talk about mainland terrorists brainwashing people in the name of Jihad and sacrifice. What mainland terror outfits are to the world, the HNLC is to Meghalaya. Their actions also focus on influencing people by saying that they wish to save the local culture and civilization but eventually, the motives are ulterior. The blast on Tuesday is a defining moment in the history of Shillong and the government must address this issue at the earliest instead of just putting out messages on social media to condemn the attack. A similar IED explosion had been carried out in June and back then, The Shillong Times had published an article which rightly indicated that it seems like the government is waiting for the natural death of the outfit rather than doing something on its own.

It is to be noted that the militant outfit has warned of more explosions in the future which makes it all the more important for the flag bearers of the city to take action. Back in the 80s and 90s, the HNLC had huge control over the city and it is evident that it is now thirsty for power again and as stated by RG Lyngdoh, it will be largely successful in doing so in a fearful environment. In the past, HNLC has indulged in a number of illegal activities, including killing, abduction, robbery, arms smuggling, cattle smuggling and extortion and if appropriate and timely action is not taken, the future of Shillong will be extremely dark and tumultuous. This development must not be taken for granted and the general public and authorities must be on the same page because right now, it is a massive threat to the state.

