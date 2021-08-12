Messi eyes CL, PSG boss says Argentine ‘big asset’ for club

Paris, Aug 11: Lionel Messi said he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.

“My goal and dream is to raise another Champion’s (League Trophy) and I believe that I am in the right place to have the best chances to achieve that,” Messi said.

“When you see this squad, you really want to play with them because there are so many possibilities,” he added.

“We have the same goal. And Neymar of course did a lot and was important for my choice.”

Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.

Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies. Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar – his former teammate at Barcelona – but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

“I’m going to play with best players, it’s very nice, it’s incredible to be able to experience this,” said Messi, who also cited Argentina teammates and PSG players Ángel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

“Obviously, one of the reasons (I came) was the locker room: Neymar, Dí María, Paredes, whom I know.” Messi said he is “ready” to start playing with PSG, which hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night.

“When I feel it, when the staff thinks I’m ok, I’ll be ready. I’m willing to play,” he said.

Messi became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Wednesday said Lionel Messi is a “big asset” for Paris Saint-Germain from a commercial perspective.

“There’s a lot of positive he’s bringing to the club and you can see (it) in everything, in terms of commercial, in terms of social media, that’s amazing,” Al-Khelaifi said, sitting alongside Messi.

“He is a big asset for the club.” Al-Khelaifi said all key figures have increased in the past few days since it became clear that PSG was the frontrunner to land Messi, whose No. 30 jersey was quickly made available for sale in the team’s online store after the signing which has created a buzz among fans.

“You’re going to be shocked, honestly, in the numbers that we have,” he said, before joking that “I hope that Leo doesn’t ask for more salary.”

PSG has been transformed over the last decade since the influx of Qatari sovereign wealth investment linked to the emir.

Once Messi’s Barcelona contract expired – and the Catalan club was unable to afford to keep him – PSG was one of the few teams that could finance a deal to sign the six-time world player of the year. (AP)