Sports Snippets

Odisha FC sign Spanish defender Hector Rodas

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11: Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Hector Rodas ahead of the eighth season of the tournament. The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for their reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009. He has also played for numerous Spanish teams like Elche, Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa and Alcorcon. His first stint at a foreign club came in 2017 when he joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge. (IANS)

Medvedev advances in Toronto, Andreescu wins in Montreal

Toronto, Aug 11: Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain. On the women’s side in Montreal, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, the No. 2 seed, beat qualifier Harriet Dart 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted just over two hours. Also in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta – returning from a tough bout with COVID-19 – defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set. Also Tuesday, 30th-ranked John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. (AP)

Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Cincinnati tournament

Cincinnati, Aug 11: Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin on Tuesday withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Kenin and Serena Williams are hampered by injuries. The reason for Venus Williams’ withdrawal was not disclosed. They join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as high-profile stars who’ve withdrawn from the Cincinnati event. Serena Williams has not competed at any tournament since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon after injuring her right leg on June 29. Kenin, a 2019 semifinalist in Cincinnati, said she is rehabbing a foot injury and hoping to be able to play in the U.S. Open later this month. (AP)

New Zealand 2016 Olympic cyclist, Olivia Podmore dies at 24

Auckland, Aug 11: Olivia Podmore, a track cyclist for New Zealand who competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, has died. She was 24. Cycling New Zealand said Podmore died “suddenly” Monday but did not disclose a cause or other details. Podmore also represented New Zealand at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast. Concerns for Podmore first arose after she posted a message on social media. Police were called to her home at Cambridge, near Hamilton on New Zealand’s North Island, where she was found dead. (AP)

Madrid’s Ceballos sidelined with ankle injury from Olympics

Madrid, Aug 11: Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos returned from the Tokyo Olympics with a serious ankle injury, the team said Tuesday. The club said tests showed a “complete tear” of ligaments. He injured his left ankle during Spain’s first match at the Olympic Games but stayed with the squad, which won the silver medal after losing the final to Brazil. Madrid said Ceballos’ recovery “will continue to be assessed,” but similar injuries usually sideline players for several weeks. Madrid makes its Spanish league debut on Saturday at Alavés. Ceballos was out of action for several matches last season because of injuries. (AP)

Korea Open, Macau Open cancelled due to pandemic

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Korea Open and Macau Open were on Wednesday cancelled by the game’s governing body BWF due to rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The apex body also postponed the World Junior badminton championships which was scheduled to be held in China. The Korea Open (August 31 to September 5), a Super 500 event, was scheduled to resume the BWF World Tour which was suspended after the All England Championships in March. The Macau Open Super 300, on the other hand, was scheduled to be held from November 2 to 7. (PTI)

Aditi to tee up at Scottish Open after impressive Olympic show

St. Andrews (Scotland), Aug 11: Fresh from her incredible fourth place finishing show at the Olympics, Indian golf star Aditi Ashok will tee up at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open along with compatriot Tvesa Malik. Aditi will have only the second start in Europe, the first being the Amundi Evian Championships last month. After that she had a brilliant Olympics with four rounds in the 60s and missed a medal by a whisker as she finished fourth. Aditi also jumped several rungs from World No. 200th to 154th with that amazing show. (PTI)

Lahiri looks to better FedEx Cup position at Wyndham

Greensboro, Aug 11: India’s Anirban Lahiri will be looking to improve his position on the FedEx Cup standings as the players get ready for the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR regular season. Lahiri, who missed the play-offs, is however well-placed to get into it this season as he is ranked 118th. The top-125 will start the first leg at Northern Trust Open. Lahiri, who virtually sealed his place in the play-offs with a tied 3rd finish at Barbasol then played the Olympics, where he was tied 42nd. The Indian will play the first two rounds with Peter Malnati and JJ Spaun. (PTI)

Brentford sign winger Yoane Wissa from French club Lorient

LONDON, Aug 11: Newly promoted English Premier League club Brentford signed winger Yoane Wissa to a four-year contract on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Congo international joins the west London club from French team Lorient for an undisclosed transfer fee. The deal includes an option for a fifth season. Wissa scored 27 goals over the past two seasons in France and can play multiple positions. Brentford kicks off its first-ever Premier League season by hosting Arsenal on Friday. (AP)