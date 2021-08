SHILLONG, August 13: The Governor of Meghalaya, Satyapal Malik today released a special cover on Khasi Mandarin, a Geographical Indication (GI) tag product of the state of Meghalaya, at Raj Bhawan, Shillong in the presence of S C Barik, Director Postal Services, HQ and officers of the Department of Posts.

The special cover with special cancellation will be available for sale in Shillong GPO for the public.