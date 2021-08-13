Controversial cattle preservation Bill passed in Assam Assembly

GUWAHATI, August 13: The Assam Assembly on Friday passed the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, after a proposal by Opposition MLAs to refer the Bill to a select committee of the House for vetting, was rejected.

The Opposition legislators subsequently staged a walkout in protest after their proposal was not considered by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma, during his reply on a discussion on the legislation, justified the passing of the Bill by saying that “the legislation had no ill intention, but will, on the contrary, strengthen communal harmony.”

The legislation will ensure that permission to sell and purchase beef is not granted in areas that are “predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities or places that fall within five-kilometre radius of a temple, satra, and any other institution as may be prescribed by the authorities.

Sarma said the Cattle Preservation Act of 1950 lacked sufficient legal provisions in order to regulate the consumption and transportation of cattle.

The Bill, which now has become a law, aims to regulate slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle in Assam.

The new law will also prohibit a person from slaughtering cattle unless necessary veterinary clearance certificate is obtained.

According to the legislation, the veterinary officer will issue a certificate only if he/she is of the opinion that the bovine, not being a cow, is over 14 years of age.

“The legislation does not intend to prevent anyone from consuming beef. However, the person who consumes beef must respect the religious sentiments of others. If the religious sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims are maintained, then communal harmony can be maintained,” he said.

The legislation “envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state.”

According to Sarma, the legislation aims to prohibit interstate transport of cows through Assam in order to control smuggling of cattle to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The new legislation will also check transport of bovines within the state or outside, if valid documents are not made available to the authorities.

Violations under the new legislation shall be cognizable and non-bailable.

Anyone found guilty shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years or fine that may vary between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh or both.