Residents blame exporters body for road damage

TURA, August 13: Residents of Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills have accused a local export body of causing damage to NH-51 which runs through the area, by using overloaded trucks to export boulders to neighbouring Bangladesh through the international border at Dalu.

In their complaint to Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, the residents blamed the Mahendraganj Export Association for causing damage stating that it began exporting boulders to Bangladesh through the Dalu international border via Mahendraganj no sooner was the road completed in 2020.

The residents said that apart from damaging the road, the plying of the overloaded boulder trucks is also causing inconveniences to residents of many villages along the road as incidents of accidents have been reported from some areas every now and then.

The residents also pointed out that there is not a single weight bridge along the road to check the weight of the boulder trucks and urged that necessary measures be taken to stop the plying of the trucks at the earliest.