Notification on border panel any time: Dy CM

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said the notification of the joint committee of Assam and Meghalaya on interstate boundary dispute will be issued anytime after the two Chief Ministers give their stamp of approval.

“Assam is preparing the list. Once, the CMs of both states approve it, the notification will come out anytime,” Tynsong said.

The two states have mutually agreed to work towards finding an amicable solution, starting from six of the 12 areas of differences.

Three regional committees, each headed by a Cabinet minister, will be constituted by both states. They will submit their reports to the government in a month’s time after making joint visits to the six areas and holding mutual consultations.

National People’s Party state president and Rajya Sabha member, Dr WR Kharlukhi said if the welfare of the border populace is to be considered and not political gains, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s suggestion of “give and take policy” is the way out for solving the problem.

Insisting on dialogues, Kharlukhi said, “I have faith in the leadership of both states. There have been so many years of status quo and it is time to actually do something.”

He was confident the Assam CM is serious about solving the issue.

“I think they will come out with a solution which will satisfy both states. Meanwhile, it is not just the political class that will decide but the people of the state will have to be taken along,” he said.

Stating that history and historical facts are crucial, Kharlukhi, however, said, “We have to be practical. History is important but if we go strictly by history, Nagaon (in Assam) will be a part of Meghalaya because it was a part of the Jaintia kingdom.”

Opposition Congress appreciated the state government’s move but insisted there should not be any compromise on the land that belongs to the state based on historical backgrounds.

Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem had said, “We have to identify and the state government has to be very firm on our stand that the land, which really belongs to the state based on historical backgrounds, has to remain in Meghalaya.”

It may be recalled two rounds of CM-level talks have already taken place – the first in Shillong and the second in Guwahati. The second meeting had decided to adopt a phase-wise approach to resolve the dispute.

Both states will first try to resolve the dispute in the six “less-complicated” areas of Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara (Pilangkata) and Ratacherra. They fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya.