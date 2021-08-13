‘Economic activity clause’ hurdle for pacts with Mizoram: Himanta

GUWAHATI, August 13: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that the tripartite agreement in regard to “status quo maintenance” along the interstate boundary with Mizoram could not take place as the latter insisted on allowing economic activities by its people in the forest areas along the border.

“Our stand has always been that both states should maintain the status quo along the inner line forest area and subsequently discuss the interstate boundary issue. However, whenever tripartite talks, involving the Centre, are held, Mizoram insists on adding a line in the pact, giving right to its people to carry out economic activities in the forest area. This is why the tripartite agreement has not been made,” Sarma informed the Assam Assembly.

“We had earlier noticed jhum cultivation being done by people of Mizoram in the forest areas of Karimganj and Hailakandi areas. So after the formation of the government (in May this year), we could recover 200 hectares of land lost during September and October last year,” the chief minister said.

In regard to Arunachal Pradesh, he said that informal talks on the boundary issue have commenced and that the disputes were in as many as 1,200 places.

“However, as both the states have matured now, we know the communities and where they inhabit,” Sarma said.

The chief minister further said that while people from outside may think that Assam was playing the big brother’s role, “we know why our state has disputes with four states…because when the states were carved out of Assam, there was no clear-cut delineation of the boundaries, which invariable led to disputes.”

Cases regarding the boundary disputes with Nagaland and Arunachal are pending in the Supreme Court.

“In regard to Nagaland, both states have an understanding of status quo maintenance. We will not encroach upon each other’s territory,” he said.