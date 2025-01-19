Sunday, January 19, 2025
NATIONAL

Kumbh celebrates festival of unity in diversity: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 19 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised people’s participation in the Maha Kumbh, being organised in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as a celebration of India’s “unity in diversity.”

Addressing the 118th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi referred to the Maha Kumbh as the “Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh” (Maha Kumbh of Unity).

“Maha Kumbh has started in Prayagraj. The scenes are extraordinary –memorable crowds and an incredible confluence of equality and harmony. This time, the festival has been enriched with divine planetary alignments. The Kumbh celebrates the festival of unity in diversity,” he said.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the event, PM Modi stated, “People from across the world gather at the sands of Sangam. This age-old tradition knows no discrimination or casteism. People from southern, eastern, and western India come together. Rich and poor unite at the Kumbh, taking a dip in the Sangam, sharing community feasts, and receiving prasad. That is why Kumbh is truly the Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh.”

He emphasised that the Kumbh demonstrates how traditions bind the entire nation together, saying, “From Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nasik in the north to Pushkaram festivals along the Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, and Kaveri rivers in the south, all are connected by shared beliefs. Similarly, from Kumbakonam to Thirukadaiyur, Kudavasal to Tirucherai, countless temples reflect traditions linked to the Kumbh.”

Noting the increasing involvement of youth in the festival, the Prime Minister said, “When the younger generation proudly connects with its civilisation, its roots grow stronger, ensuring a golden future.”

He also lauded the digital advancements seen in the Kumbh, calling its global popularity “a matter of pride for every Indian.”

PM Modi further mentioned the massive participation in the Gangasagar Mela held in West Bengal during Makar Sankranti, noting, “Festivals like Kumbh, Pushkaram, and Gangasagar Mela encourage social harmony, unity, and traditions that connect the people of India.”

He reflected on how India’s festivals reinforce spiritual, social, cultural, and economic aspects, drawing parallels with the emphasis on religion, wealth, desire, and scriptures in Indian philosophy.

The Prime Minister also marked the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling it “a day of the rebirth of India’s cultural consciousness.”

“As we progress on the path of development, preserving our heritage and drawing inspiration from it is essential,” he stressed.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 officially began on Paush Purnima, with thousands of saints and devotees braving the cold to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

–IANS

