Is it possible to Attempt JEE Main Mocks for Free? Read How!

The very competitive evaluation method to allow students an easier admission into engineering colleges all across the country is JEE, Joint Entrance Examination. With a registration base of 22 lakh students in 2021, this large scale examination procedure is conducted in various sessions throughout the year.

JEE Main is an important examination for getting admissions into premium engineering institutes. Students invest a lot of time and effort in rigorous preparation for the same. Attempting the JEE Main Mock Test is one such effective way for the preparation for the JEE Main Exam 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) provides free online JEE Main Mock Tests on its official website nta.ac.in and the NTA Student App.

Candidates can attempt the free online JEE Main Mock Test directly without creating any login account. They have to select the paper and choose the exam that they are wanting to take – JEE Main Mock Test. NTA also provides free tests at the Test Practice centers for which candidates need to register online and book their time slots. JEE Main Mock Test is based on the syllabus and the latest exam pattern released by NTA.

Steps to take free JEE Main Mock Tests 2021

The steps to take free JEE Main Mock Tests 2021 are discussed below:

First, visit the official website of ac.in/quiz to get started with the NTA JEE Main online mock test.

to get started with the NTA JEE Main online mock test. Candidates need to select the examination for which they want to appear, select a corresponding paper of their choice, and then click on the “Start Mock Test” link.

A login window having a default password and username will then appear on the screen.

Candidates can click on the “login” button to start the mock test.

After logging in, a set of general instructions for the mock examination will be provided at the top of the screen. Candidates need to read all the instructions very carefully.

Then, click on “Proceed” after making declarations on general instructions.

The JEE Main Mock Test will start and candidates can then attempt the test.

To submit the test, click on the submit button.

Lastly, click on the button “Yes” to submit the test finally, and to check the detailed result, click on the button “View Result.”

Answer Status as per colors on the Question Palette

The status of questions and answers can be understood by color codes which are mentioned in the below table:

Button Color Details Grey Question not visited yet Red Question not answered Green Question answered Purple Question not answered but marked for review Purple with a green circle Question answered but marked for review

Benefits of attempting JEE Main Mock test 2021

Giving a mock assessment, be it for whatever examination, is always a plus point. Trying to solve mocks helps students have a prior experience of the examination they are about to take. Not just that, there are many benefits of attempting the JEE Main Mocks.

Attempting a mock test will help candidates find out their strengths and weaknesses. This will help them plan accordingly, so they can correct their mistakes and faults. The JEE Main Mock Test will be based on the actual pattern of the exam. It helps the students learn new techniques and gain experience for the main examination. The Mock Test will also help candidates understand the type of questions and pattern of the examination.

Moreover, Mock Tests help aspirants determine areas in which they need more preparation and improvement. Lastly, time management and speed play an essential role in the JEE Main Test. Attempting more and more mock tests will help you control time and management skills for completing the examination within the stipulated duration.

Important Instructions for JEE Main Mock Test 2021

Students appearing for highly competitive exams like JEE Main must keep a note of all the valuable information and key instructions provided to not panic at the last moment. Some of the important instructions for JEE Main Mock Test are listed below:

The duration for JEE Main Mock Test 2021 is 3 hours.

Since the exam will be conducted online, students must take special care to give attention to the necessary necessities.

The ‘time remaining’ for the completion of the test will appear on the countdown timer that is fixed on the right-hand corner of the screen.

The exam will be submitted automatically after the allotted time is over.

The answer will be considered for marking in the actual exam if a question is answered and is marked for review as well.

The aspirants can re-examine the questions that were left unanswered and marked for review.

Navigating to a Question in the JEE Main Mock Test 2021

Students must also know how to navigate a question on the mock paper. It might so happen that a student can miss or wishes to answer a specific question later, here’s how to locate the missed questions-

Click on the button “Save and Next” to answer any question and then go to the next question.

The candidate can also reach any numbered question directly by clicking the question number from the question palette. But using this option does not save the answer to the current question.

To save the answer, candidates need to click on the “Mark for Review and Next” button and then proceed to the next question.

Candidates must be extremely careful while answering and saving every answer before proceeding to the next one.

Answer the Question and Navigate through sections in JEE Main Mock Test 2021

Candidates will have to choose and click on one of the given options to select an answer. Multiple choices will be available. Candidates need to click the “Save and Next” button to save an answer and lead to the next question in sequence.

If by any chance there is a need to change the answer, the “Clear response” button is used to erase a marked answer. If candidates do not choose any given option, then it will mark the question by changing it into a purple circle.On the top of the screen, all the sections are named and the viewed sections will get highlighted.

There is also an option to relocate a particular section by just clicking on it. Any new section would start from the first question of that section. This implies that questions and sections can be accessed by the candidates anytime. It has been designed such that students are at the fullest convenience. If students understand the general instructions, they would easily be able to finish their papers with the help of the basic techniques.

How to register for the Free JEE Main Mock Test at the Practice Centre?

Candidates who are going to appear for JEE Main Mock Test at the designated Test Practice Centre, will have to register themselves for the mock test and book their time slots. The process of registration for the JEE Main Mock Test at Practice Centre is discussed below:

Foremost, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA and click on the button “Registration (Mock Test)”.

and click on the button “Registration (Mock Test)”. Candidates then need to register themselves by using their mobile number or email id and password and then click on “Log in.”

To appear for the JEE Main Mock test, candidates need to select their preferred mock test examination date.

Candidates then need to enter their pin code.

From the list of options, students can then select their preferred test centers and click on the button “Confirm Booking.”

Thus, it can be said that it is possible to attempt a free JEE Main mock test for students both online and at designated Practice Centers as per their choices. This free mock test will make the candidates better prepared for the main examination by acquainting them with the updated exam pattern. It will also help students in time management.

They can also gauge the difficulty level of the exam and get a real-time exam feeling. By attempting the mock test, candidates can identify their strengths and weaknesses, and thus this will help them score good marks in the main entrance exam. To put it in a nutshell, one can attempt the JEE Main Mock Test for free which plays a crucial role in cracking the JEE Main examination.