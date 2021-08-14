Finch in race to be fit for T20 WC

MELBOURNE, Aug 13: Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has undergone knee surgery with the recovery expected to take eight to 10 weeks as he aims to be fit for the T20 World Cup.

Finch missed the recent Bangladesh tour having suffered cartilage damage ahead of the series in West Indies. He managed to play the five T20Is in the Caribbean but aggravated the injury in the final game.

Having completed his mandatory quarantine upon returning, Finch had the operation on Thursday with a Cricket Australia statement saying it was successful. “His recovery is expected to take 8-10 weeks meaning he should be available for the opening games of the World Cup in mid-October,” the statement added.

The longer end of that timescale will push things tight for Finch with Australia’s involvement in the tournament due to begin in the final week of October. (Agencies)