Killing draws flak

SHILLONG, Aug 13: The killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged encounter with the police has drawn censures from various quarters.

While some demanded an independent inquiry into the incident, others demanded the resignation of Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, senior police officers and those involved in the killing.

Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma on Friday questioned the DGP’s clarification and observed that it generates a lot of questions about the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident and therefore an independent inquiry is needed to instill a sense of confidence and trust through transparency.

“The government should ensure that there is transparency with regard to the incident,” Sangma said, adding, “An independent inquiry will ensure that people have the scope to know the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and instill a sense of confidence and trust in the government.”

Recalling that the previous government had dealt with the problems and complexities associated with insurgency, Sangma said, “While dealing with militancy and working on restoring peace we hardly saw bloodshed in the past. We managed to bring hundreds of youths associated with insurgent groups to the mainstream.”

Expecting the state government to adopt the right approach, Sangma said, “Every life is precious. When dealing with such challenges we have to ensure there is minimum bloodshed and remember the ultimate objective which is to restore peace and sustain it.”

Advisor to the Chief Minister, AL Hek observed that “violence will never end violence” and stated that a judicial inquiry is a must to unravel the truth.

Hek questioned the police justification that it was a retaliatory action, and said, “How is it retaliatory? A person is sleeping with his family and children and he is not underground. He has embraced normal life as a citizen.”

“I do not know what happen at the spot but according to me if anybody is there with his family shooting him down is inhuman. They could have arrested him,” he stated.

Reacting to the DGP statement that they had no specific information prior to the blast in Laitumkhrah, Hek said, “If it is so then we will have to agree with the Home Minister that it is a lapse of the Home department”.

Former Home Minister, RG Lyngdoh said the incident has dented the people-friendly image that the state’s police department is trying to cultivate.

“It is unfortunate that the attempt to arrest the suspect had to be made in the wee hours. I don’t know how this can be justified. It is even more unfortunate that the suspect was killed in the process,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that the police action has triggered negative reactions, he said the act has raised questions and the authorities will now have to satisfactorily answer, he said.

The former Minister also said that there is a lot of sympathy since Cheristerfield was said to be not keeping well.

Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said serious allegations are being made by the citizens on the police operation.

“It would be fitting to recommend an independent inquiry and it should be conducted by the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission to ascertain facts from both the police and the victim’s family. An internal inquiry of the Meghalaya Police is one aspect of investigation. However, this may be partial in the public’s view,” Lyngdoh said.

She said the incident should not overshadow the “heinous” attack on innocent citizens at a busy marketplace and the police must ascertain and nab the culprits involved. She was referring to the IED blast at Laitumkhrah market.