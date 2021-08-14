President hosts high tea for Olympians, says country proud of them

NEW DELHI, August 14: President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a high tea for the Indian contingent that competed in the Tokyo Olympics at the cultural centre of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Saturday.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion.

While interacting with the Indian contingent, the President said that the entire country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation.

“This team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in the Olympics. Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports,” he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents.

The President said that India’s performance in Tokyo was outstanding, not only in terms of achievements, but also in terms of potential.

“Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting careers. Given the spirit and skill with which all of them performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come,” Kovind said.

The President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts.

He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations.

To be part of the Independence Day celebrations, 32 members of the Indian contingent in Tokyo, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India’s first ever gold medallist in a track and field event at the Olympics, along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have been invited to participate in the event at Red Fort on Sunday morning.

In all, around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to the event.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Olympains.

