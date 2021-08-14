Assam cops killed on Assam-Mizoram boundary conferred  CM’s Spl Service Medal

GUWAHATI, August 14: All the six Assam Police personnel who laid down their lives in the firing incident on Assam-Mizoram boundary in Barak Valley in July 26 last have been conferred Assam Chief Minister’s Special Service Medals in a Crisis Situation posthumously.

The then SP of Cachar District Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who sustained serious bullet injury on Assam-Mizoram boundary on July 26 last, has been conferred Outstanding Service Medal along with four other police personnel

The medals have been conferred on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the Nation, Government of Assam is conferring the Chief Minister’s Police Medal on six officers and personnel of Assam Police posthumously and Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Medal to five officers and personnel of Assam Police.

Government of Assam has announced the names for Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a crisis situation in recognition to the service provided by the police personnel who lost their lives in the border skirmishes along Assam-Mizoram border on July 26 last. They are: Late SI (AB) Swapan Kumar Roy, 21st AP (IR) Battalion, Katlicherra, Hailakandi, Late Havildar Shyam Sundar Dusad, 6th APBn Kathal, Cachar, Late Constable (A)-114 Samsuzzaman Barbhuiya, 21st AP (IR), Battalion, Katlicherra, Hailakandi, Late Constable AB 485 Liton Suklabaidya, Cachar, DEF, Late Constable Mazrul Hoque Barbhuiya, Cachar DEF and Late Constable 911 Nazrul Hussain, 6th A.P. Battalion, Kathal, Chachar.

Police officers and personnel adjudged for the Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Medal are: Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakanta, IPS, Inspector (UB) Police Commissioner’s Office, Guwahati Mukul Kakoti, Inspector (UB), Biswanath District Satyen Singh Hazari, SI (UB) O/C Khatkhati Police Station, Karbi Anglong Mwblik Brahma and Constable Kari Anglong Borsingh Bey.

(By Bijay Sankar Bora)