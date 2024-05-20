One killed in road accident

Nongpoh, May 20: A young man from Demseiniong, Smit, East Khasi Hills District was killed in an accident in the early hours of Monday on the Shillong Bypass at Umroi Nongrah.

Police sources reported that the collision occurred around 1:50 am when a truck, bearing registration number AS01 RC3530, collided head-on with a Maruti Alto K10 with registration number ML05 S5217. The truck, loaded with cement and driven by Teining Parien from Mootyrshiah village, West Jaintia Hills District, was en route from Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills District to Guwahati.

The Maruti Alto K10, driven by Donald P. Syiemlieh, was approaching from the opposite direction when the vehicles collided. Donald P. Syiemlieh succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and his vehicle was severely damaged.