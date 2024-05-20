Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

One killed in road accident

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, May 20:  A young man from Demseiniong, Smit, East Khasi Hills District was killed in an accident in the early hours of Monday on the Shillong Bypass at Umroi Nongrah.

Police sources reported that the collision occurred around 1:50 am when a truck, bearing registration number AS01 RC3530, collided head-on with a Maruti Alto K10 with registration number ML05 S5217. The truck, loaded with cement and driven by Teining Parien from Mootyrshiah village, West Jaintia Hills District, was en route from Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills District to Guwahati.
The Maruti Alto K10, driven by Donald P. Syiemlieh, was approaching from the opposite direction when the vehicles collided. Donald P. Syiemlieh succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and his vehicle was severely damaged.

Previous article
Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report
Next article
Congress too weak to even contest 400 LS seats: Yogi Adityanath
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair & Beauty Therapists under the Skills Meghalaya initiative was...
MEGHALAYA

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya's new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang who assumed charge  today said that the police will...
News Alert

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that went to the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman spends time with wheelchair-bound woman before casting his vote

Shillong, May 20: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3', cast his vote on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair...

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya's new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang...

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

News Alert 0
Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok...
Load more

Popular news

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair...

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya's new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang...

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

News Alert 0
Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img