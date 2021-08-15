Curfew imposed in Shillong Agglomeration from 8 tonight

SHILLONG, August 15: In view of fast worsening law and order situation in the city and adjoining areas, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district as imposed curfew in Shillong Agglomeration with effect from 8 PM today till 5 AM of August 17 or until further order.

Areas under curfew :-

Whole municipal area, whole of cantonment area, all areas under Mawlai Block including census towns, all areas under Mawpat Block including census towns, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile in Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh,Umlyngka,Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiand, Diengiong, Siejiong.

Exemption is granted only for emergencies, Covid 19 and hospital duty as per existing order.