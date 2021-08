Guwahati, August 16: In view of prevailing adverse law and order situation in Shillong and adjoining areas where curfew has been clamped, Assam Police have advised the people of Assam not to travel to Shillong and other disturbed parts of Meghalaya at least till the curfew remains imposed till the morning of August 17 or further.

Additional Director General of Assam Police (law and order) G P Singh has tweeted a statement in this regard.