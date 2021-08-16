Mohila Congress President Sushmita Dev quits Congress as primary member

GUWAHATI, August 16: Serving a blow to the Congress party in Assam, former Silchar Lok Sabha MP and president of All India Mahila Congress Committee (AIMCC) Sushmita Dev today resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to the AICC president Sonia Gandhi, the former MP wrote, “Please treat this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

“I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, its leaders, members, and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey,” she added.

“Madam, I thank you personally for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience,” she further wrote.

“I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service,” she concluded the letter.

The former MP who is the daughter of erstwhile Congress heavyweight Late Santosh Mohan Dev, has not informed about her future course of action. It is not known as on date if she is planning to join the BJP like many other Congress leaders including two prominent MLAs have done in Assam the BJP came back to power in Assam for the second consecutive time in May this year. Congress MLAs, Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani LAC) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thawra LAC) have quit the party and joined the BJP.