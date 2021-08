SHILLONG, August 15: In the midst of the ongoing situation, a petrol bomb has been hurled at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s residence in 3rd Mile Upper Shillong around 10:15 pm on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, stone pelting at Lumdiengjri PS, Mawlai PS and CRPF camp in Mawlai have also been reported.

In another incident, one Assam vehicle was attacked (stone pelting) at Lumdiengjri and the driver is reported to be seriously injured.