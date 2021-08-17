Assam eases COVID restrictions substantially as pandemic situation improves
GUWAHATI, August 17: Assam government today issued a new SOP significantly easing Covid restrictions in the state where pandemic situation has ebbed substantially. The new directives come into force from tomorrow at 5 AM.
Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the modified provisions of the existing Covid-19 SOP before the media today:
- Night Curfew has been relaxed by one more hour and will start at 7 pm to 5 am.
- Also all workplaces. business/commercial establishments. Dine-in Restaurants. hotels, resorts. Dhabas and other eateries, takeaway points, and other business establishments can remain open till one hour before curfew hours i.e. 6 pm.
- The ban on the inter-district movement of private vehicles has been lifted. However, the ban has been kept in place for Kamrup Metro which covers Guwahati and its adjoining areas. Also, the ban is still in place for public transport vehicles.
- Classes for final year graduate and postgraduate courses can also take place for technical courses provided that students are fully vaccinated.
- Meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 200 persons in open spaces and up to 50% of the hall capacity or 200 fully vaccinated persons whichever is lower in closed venues.
- The public gathering is allowed up to 25 persons for marriage/funeral programmes. Cinemas and Theatre halls will still remain closed.
