Curfew in Shillong to be relaxed from 6 AM to 4 PM on Aug 18 ; mobile internet services resume too

SHILLONG, August 17: The curfew clamped in Shillong Agglomeration is going to be relaxed from 6 AM to 4 PM tomorrow. The suspended mobile internet services will also be restored from tomorrow in view of improvement of the situation, according to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The peace committee formed by the state government and headed by the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong will hold its first meeting tomorrow as per the decision taken by the review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here today.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Deputy Commissioner would be issuing necessary notification on the relaxation of the curfew hours.’

Sangma further informed that the state government had sought the support of the various stakeholders to restore peace and normalcy not only in Shillong city but also throughout the State.

He said there had been no report of any untoward incident in the last 24 hours. “No arrest has been made in connection with the various incidents which had led to the deterioration of the law and order situation during the past few days,” he added.

Law and order situation in Shillong Agglomeration deteriorated fast on August 15 in the wake of killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an ‘encounter’ with police in the wee hours of August 13 last.

The grave situation compelled the government to clamp curfew in the area from 8 PM on August 15 while mobile internet services were suspended in four districts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.