Benzema scores as Madrid win

MADRID, Aug 16: Karim Benzema picked up from where he left off last season, playing a decisive role for Real Madrid once again. Benzema led Madrid in its Spanish league opener on Saturday by scoring twice in the team’s comfortable 4-1 win at Alavés. Madrid also got a goal from Nacho Fernández, one of the defenders stepping in to replace veteran captain Sergio Ramos, who left after 16 seasons because the club didn’t want to extend his contract.

Benzema, the team’s top player and scoring leader last season under Zinedine Zidane, put Madrid ahead with a shot from inside the area after a clever backheel touch by Eden Hazard in the 48th minute. The France striker added his second from close range in the 62nd, six minutes after Fernández had found the net following a cross from Luka Modric.

Alavés pulled one back with a penalty kick converted by Joselu Mato in the 65th, and Vinícius Júnior completed the scoring with a header two minutes into stoppage time.

Cádiz salvaged a 1-1 draw against Levante while promoted Mallorca also drew 1-1 Real Betis. Espanyol drew 0-0 at Osasuna. (AP)