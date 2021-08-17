Bengaluru FC enter AFC Cup Group D-South Zone

Male (Maldives), Aug 16: Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC qualified for the AFC Cup (Group D, South Zone) after registering a 1-0 win over Club Eagles of Maldives at the National Stadium on Sunday evening.

New signing Jayesh Rane scored the winner in the 26th minute. The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC now join fellow ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in Group D, which kicks off on August 18 with their match against (ATKMB).

The 2018/19 ISL champions broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. A throw-in from Sarthak Golui into the box came off the head of a Maldivian player and the ball fell to an unmarked Rane who made no mistake and beat the goalkeeper to put Bengaluru FC ahead.

In the 44th minute, a big scare came Bengaluru FC’s way. A Maldivian corner into the box and Golui almost scored an own goal as the ball perilously came off his foot. Bengaluru FC had their goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu to thank for the escape.

In the second half, Bengaluru FC controlled the game and didn’t give any opportunity whatsoever for the Maldivians to come back. All this until the 67th minute when the Eagles came dangerously close to scoring: after dodging two Bengaluru FC defenders, a Maldivian attacker failed to finish as his shot was off target.

In the 84th minute, Bengaluru FC got close to scoring their second goal. Chhetri found substitute Augustine in the box but the latter’s curler narrowly went over the crossbar.