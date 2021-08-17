Conrad yet to accept Rymbui’s resignation

SHILLONG, Aug 16: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma is yet to accept Lahkmen Rymbui’s resignation as Home Minister.

Following the recent encounter of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew and the subsequent violence in the city, Rymbui had requested the Chief Minister on Sunday to relieve him from the Home department.

The Chief Minister on Monday said that he had received the Home minister’s letter which he had submitted after discussions with his UDP members.

“As Chief Minister, I will have to look at all aspects of security and the overall situation and we will take a decision at an appropriate time,” he added.

Despite several attempts, Rymbui could not be reached for his comment on the matter.

In a letter submitted to the Chief Minister, Rymbui had expressed shock at the incident where Thangkhiew was killed following the raid by police at his residence “exceeding the lawful tenets of the law”.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, I would request you to relieve me of the Home (Police) Department with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair enquiry undertaken by the government to bring out the truth behind the incident. I propose judicial enquiry be conducted,” Rymbui said.

Rymbui took the decision following an emergent meeting which was attended by UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh, the two UDP working presidents, Paul Lyngdoh and Titosstarwell Chyne, UDP chief adviser, Bindo Mathew Lanong and two UDP Ministers — Kyrmen Shylla and H Brolding Nongsiej.

The UDP president said that the party endorsed the decision of Rymbui to step down as Home Minister.