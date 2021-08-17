Weapons snatching: Three cops suspended

SHILLONG, Aug 16: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said three police personnel from Mawlai Mawkynroh outpost, who deserted their INSAS rifles and fled into the nearby forest after being attacked by a mob, have been suspended and the government is initiating an inquiry against them.

“For a policeman, the arms and the weapons they carry are as good as the parts of their bodies. They should never ever let go of their weapon. We are very firm on this and we will take firm action,” he said.

He appealed to the unidentified persons, who snatched away three INSAS rifles of the policemen, to immediately return the same.

The miscreants also hijacked an SUV (ML05 F 3013) in which the policemen were travelling. After vandalising the vehicle they drove it across the city and later torched the vehicle at Jaiaw Pdengshnong.

So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.