Will slaying of Cherister destabilise ruling coalition?

SHILLONG, Aug 16: The fallout of the sensational encounter killing of the surrendered HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew has expectedly posed challenge for the ruling coalition on the law and order front, but it also seems to be threatening to turn into a possible political instability.

From all accounts available, there is a lot of discomfiture among some of the MDA coalition partners, who feel the so-called encounter was a botched up operation which they are unable to defend publicly.

According to sources, at least one coalition partner — United Democratic Party (UDP) — is so shocked by the elimination of prepared to opt out of the coalition. Already permutation and combination is being exercised in drawing rooms. The coalition’s multiple scams tumbling out in the past three years and the ticklish idea of co-habitation with the saffron party which is known to be a cause of anathema for the Christian dominated tribal milieu, will be hard to explain to the electorate during the next general election due in early 2023.

UDP functionaries are privately talking about a possible alternative power combination sans the NPP. The Hobson’s choice is to forge alliance with the Congress which has 17 MLAs in its kitty.

Although the Congress is a “lesser evil” than the BJP, some of the UDP leaders have a problem with Mukul Sangma’s leadership style. They feel the former chief minister is too “rigid” and “undemocratic” in his ways of functioning. Therefore, these leaders are looking at a more inclusive face in the Congress who they can work more comfortably with. According to one UDP leader, the persona of former Assembly Speaker Charles Pyngrope would be more acceptable towards cobbling up a new power equation.

At present Meghalaya Assembly has 58 MLAs. The ruling MDA coalition has NPP (21), UDP (7), PDF (4), BJP (2), HSPDP (2), IND (2), and NCP (1).

In the Opposition, Congress has 17 MLAs, KHNAM and Independent one each. The pending bye-elections to Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies, which were earlier both with Congress, will be crucial in the fragile coalition arithmetic.