Mawlai people say ‘no’ to judicial probe into killing of Thangkhiew ; demand suspension of cops involved in killing

SHILLONG, August 17: Ka Sur u Paidbah Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) on Tuesday decided not to accept the Judicial Inquiry ordered by the State Government to probe into the death of former self-styled general secretary of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in a “fake encounter” at his residence in Mawlai Kynton Massar on August 13.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) Coordinator, Herlambok War said that the state government should hand over the probe to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) since they do not have faith in the judicial inquiry.

“We are of the view that the NHRC would be able to carry out an impartial probe into the death of Thanghiew,” said War, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Iewrynghep.

He said that that they had also decided not to be a part of the Peace Committee constituted by the State Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

War demanded that that the state government should first suspend all the police officials who are involved in the killing of Thangkhiew.

“The government should also book these police officials under the various provisions of the law. It is only then we are going to be part of this Peace Committee,” Mawlai Iewrynghep Rangbah Shnong said.

The MTD coordinator urged upon the district administration of East Khasi Hills to stop deployment of police forces through Mawlai area.

“We are of the view that the youth of the area gets agitated if they see the men in uniform. The incident which has taken place on Sunday last along the Guwahati-Shillong Road was due to the decision to deploy the CRPF personnel,” he said.

War said Dorbar Shnongs of the various localities in Mawlai area along with the Seng Kynthei and Seng Samla would carry out the patrolling to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

The MTD coordinator also said that the request for additional deployment of Central Forces in the State by the Chief Minister was not necessary.