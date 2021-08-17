Curfew in parts of Hailakandi after violence

GUWAHATI, August 17: The Hailakandi district administration in Assam has imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of the district following an incident of “violence and vandalism” at Serispore market on Monday night.

Hailakandi deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, through a prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC, promulgated “total curfew” in the Serispore tea garden and nearby areas such as Narainpur Pt-II village, Itarkandi Pt-I village, and Chandpur village from 10pm on August 16, 2021.

According to the reports, a clash broke out in the Serispore tea garden area on Monday night following an altercation between passengers and an e-rickshaw driver.

Subsequently, people belonging to two different communities gathered in the area and allegedly attacked each other with stones and sharp weapons, injuring some people, including police personnel.

Some shops and business establishments were also vandalised. Police sources said that the situation has been brought under control.