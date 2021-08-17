NFSA/Non-NFSA rice released for the month of August

TURA, August, 17 : The Superintendent of Supply, West Garo Hills, has issued a notification informing the release of rice for the month of August for the AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division.

According to the notification AAY (Yellow Colour)  category will receive NFSA/Non-NFSA rice of 35 Kg. per card per month at the rate of Rs. 3 per Kg, the PHH (Pink Clour) category will receive 5 Kg. per head per month at the rate of Rs. 3 per Kg while the Non-NFSA (Blue Colour) category will receive 7.215 Kg. per card per month at the rate fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee not exceeding Rs. 13 per Kg.

