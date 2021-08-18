Fit Northeast organizes 3rd Covid-19 vaccination camp

GUWAHATI, August 18: The city-based health and wellness news portal Fit Northeast has successfully organized a Covid-19 vaccination camp at Dakshin Barsajai Maidam Durga Mandir, Lalmati area in the city.

This was the third vaccination camp organized by Fit Northeast in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam. The camp has witnessed huge positive response from the local people with 272 people receiving jabs, according to a communique issued by the organisation.

An audio announcement was done in the nearby areas prior to the programme which played a major role in attracting many locals to the camp.

The ratio of male and females were almost equal in the vaccination camp.

“I am very excited to take the vaccine and have faith that it will protect me from Covid”, said a 19-year-old girl named Ruhi who came to the camp along with her mother.

Dr DD Mali was the most senior beneficiary who attended the camp along with his wife to take their second doses of vaccination. The 85-year-old said, “I am completely satisfied with all the arrangements made in the camp. The medical staff giving the vaccination is very caring. Such camps are very beneficial to the society”.

Secretary of the temple, Hiren Saharia said, “We are happy to help so many people in getting their vaccination. We are looking for many more chances to serve the people in every good way. We are blessed that we got this great opportunity to offer space to Fit Northeast”.

“Even though there was no other Anganwadi worker or ANM to assist me today, I could smoothly vaccinate all the people. The beneficiaries were also satisfied and happy”, said Popi Das, the ANM who participated in the camp today.