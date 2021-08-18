SBI Foundation awards young achievers

TURA, August18: SBI Ojas- a Rural Talent Scholarship for young achievers was awarded by the SBI Foundation to five young female youths from Dadenggre Block on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration recently.

The awards comprising Rs 600 for Sports category and Rs 500 for crafting category in the form of cheques were handed over to the young girls by the SDO of Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, Jagdish Chelani.

“Three girls from Dadenggre- Tangme Sangma, Airitha Sangma and Tengsil Sangma have played in the state level football tournaments, however due to unavailability of coaching institutions and financial weaknesses they could not nurture their talents properly. This SBI OJAS Scholarship will help them in procuring sports equipment and taking admissions in coaching institutions,” the foundation informed in a release.

According to the foundation, two other girls- Treliza Marak and Rikre Marak were also awarded in the Art and Culture category for their entrepreneurship skills in making home decorations and paper crafting.

“Facilitating them with such schemes encourages them to do better in their respective field. Being born in a poor family they were unable to pursue their talents as they could not even buy sufficient materials. We decided to help them as there was no one to guide them,” the foundation added.