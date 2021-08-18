Five deaths, 252 fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Meghalaya is witnessing a small but steady decline in COVID-19 cases with 252 positive cases being reported in the state on Tuesday.

However, five more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,240.

Two deaths were recorded in West Garo Hills while one death each was recorded in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills. Three of the five victims were not vaccinated.

The active tally in the state stands at 3,591 while 417 recoveries pushed the number of people cured/discharged to 67,581.

105 fresh cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 42 in Ri Bhoi, 29 in West Garo Hills, 22 in West Jaintia Hills, 20 in West Khasi Hills, 16 in South West Khasi Hills, nine in East Jaintia Hills and three each in East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

On the vaccination front, as many as 9,77,989 beneficiaries have been administered the first dose of whom 2,62,862 have received the second dose. The total number of doses administered in the state till date is 12,40,851.