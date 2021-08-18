‘MDA misrule has revived HNLC’

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) which was at the end of its tether from 2000 onwards has got a fresh lease of life after the August 15 episode.

Senior police officials believe that HNLC’s revival did not happen overnight. For the past three years the ruling MDA’s weak-kneed policies and failure to keep a track of the underground forces, have helped it resurrect itself.

Officials who are watching the scene unfold in the city since August 15 have commented on the latest release of the HNLC. They say they are informed that HNLC had started recruiting and young men had been crossing over to Bangladesh in groups of four or five for training.

These officials say, HNLC had been earning quite a fair amount from the illegal coke units in Jaintia Hills and that is what is sustaining their activities. The reason why the IED blast in Star Cement happened on December 12 last year also is related to a deal gone bad. “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating the December 12 blast. The Police Department now has an easy job since the HNLC claims to have carried out the IED blasts at both Khliehriat Police Reserve and Iew Shillong Laitumkhrah,” the police officials said.

Police officers who have seen the HNLC at its height and had put their lives on the line, have all expressed their sadness at the events of August 15, especially the snatching of arms from cops from the Umshing-Mawkynroh outpost and the brazen manner in which the Scorpio vehicle was driven out of the outpost and shown as a trophy across parts of the city. “We can see that the police force is demoralised and are upset about it but there’s little we can do,” they rued.

To a large extent, these officers believe, the police postings especially at the SP level are happening on other considerations than merit and competence, which is obvious from the non-performance of some of the district police heads. “How can a demoralised police force tackle a renewed bout of insurgency?” a retired officer said when he heard about the Taliban-like demonstration on August 15, adding, “this is a sad day for Meghalaya Police.” Another retired officer said, “Unbelievable.”