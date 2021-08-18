Mawlai Dorbar wants cops away

Shillong, Aug 17: The Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) has decided to urge the East Khasi Hills district administration to stop the deployment of police forces through Mawlai, stating that the youth of the area get agitated when they see the cops.

“We are of the view that the youth of the area get agitated if they see the men in uniform in view of the incident of August 13 (the day former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed),” MTD coordinator, Herlambok War told journalists on Tuesday.

He said the Dorbar Shnong of various localities of Mawlai area, along with Seng Longkmie and Seng Samla, would carry out patrolling to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

He said the whole of Mawlai was peaceful on Tuesday night due to the efforts of Dorbar Shnong of various localities. He blamed the deployment of CRPF personnel for Sunday’s incident on the Guwahati-Shillong Road.

The state government has sought additional forces from the Centre but War said it is not necessary.

The Ka Sur u Paidbah Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) on Tuesday set a three-month deadline to the government seeking the relocation of the CRPF camps, located on the land of Arts and Culture department, Jingkieng Mawlai and District Industrial Centre near Food Corporation of India godown.

According to War, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had stated the government would process the relocation of the camps of the paramilitary force.

“The demand for the relocation of the CRPF camps has been pending for so many years. The people of Mawlai have to face great difficulties due to the presence of the camps,” the MTD coordinator added.