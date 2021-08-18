Who’s handling Home dept? Ampareen pokes state govt

Shillong, Aug 17: Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh has criticised the absence of a Home Minister during a major law-and-order breakdown in Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said he is yet to accept the resignation of Lakhmen Rymbui, who quit as Home Minister on Sunday owning moral responsibility for the “encounter death” of former militant leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

“Technically, the state is without a Home Minister since Rymbui has already put in his papers. Who, then, is handing the law and order?” Lyngdoh asked.

She said somebody has to the given the charge of the Home department to deal with the prevailing law-and-order situation.

“We would like to know who is yaking the decisions right now in the absence of a Home Minister,” Lyngdoh said, adding there is confusion on the matter.

The senior Congress leader said the prevailing problem has cast a doubt on the efficiency of the present government.

According to her, the Governor has decided to report the attack on his convoy on Tuesday evening to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Such violence is projecting the state in a very bad light. The Centre might invoke President’s Rule in Meghalaya if it feels the state government is not able to handle the law-and-order situation,” Lyngdoh said.