MHRC Chairperson Justice T Vaiphei to head judicial probe into killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

SHILLONG, August 18: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday informed that the government has appointed Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson, Justice T. Vaiphei to head the judicial inquiry into killing of former self-styled HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

The former HNLC leader was allegedly killed in a “fake encounter’ with police at his residence on the wee hours of August 13.

“The inquiry committee will also look on the human rights aspects with the chairman of the MHRC heading the inquiry. The judicial inquiry will be given complete freedom, independence and full power to look into all aspects of the incident on August 13,” Sangma told reporters after the meeting with the delegation of Ka Sur U Paidbah Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) at Yojana Bhavan.

On the demand for suspension the two senior police officials who led the operations related to the killing of Thangkhiew, the Chief Minister informed that the government had made it very clear that it would be able to identify who were responsible and what kind of action needed be initiated only after the inquiry report is submitted to the government.

“It will be not possible to initiate action like suspension or any other extreme action on the police official(s) unless we received the report,” he said.

Sangma said that they were expecting to receive the report shortly since judicial inquiry had already been constituted.

Chief Minister also said that the government assured that such kind of police operations in the future would be conducted only in close coordination with the local Dorbar Shnongs.

Sangma informed that the members of Ka Sur U Paidbah Mawlai had not agreed to be part of the Peace Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong so far.

He also informed that the shifting of the temporary camp of the CRPF was already under process.

Informing that the CRPF has responded positively to this proposal, Sangma said shifting would be done once of the permanent camp of the CRPF is created.

Chief Minister also appealed to the Rangbah Shnong, pressure groups and all stakeholders to work together for the promotion of peace and harmony in Shillong city and the State.