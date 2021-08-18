Assam CM hints at moving towards ‘complete Unlock’ by Sept

GUWAHATI, August 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hinted at moving towards a “complete Unlock” situation by next month even as the relatively high COVID cases in Kamrup Metro district remains a concern as of now.

Speaking to media persons in Golaghat, Sarma said that the curfew, which has been imposed from 7pm from Wednesday onwards, could not be relaxed any further this week because Kamrup Metro district has been reporting over 200 COVID cases per day on an average.

“We cannot relax the curfew and other norms by August 20 as Guwahati continues to report over 200 COVID positive cases. We need to be careful and place health above anything else,” he said.

In accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced on Tuesday, inter-district movement of private vehicles to and from all districts, barring Kamrup Metro district, resumed on Wednesday even as inter-district public transport remained suspended.

“We are most likely going to relax other measures by September 1 like we have done in the latest SOP,” the chief minister said.

On Tuesday, Assam reported 741 new cases with a positivity rate 0.73 percent while Kamrup Metro reported 153 cases. The recovery rate stood at 97.54 percent and 11 deaths were reported.

Final year offline classes of students Class 10, 12, degree and other technical courses too are likely to resume by September.

However, the decision regarding the reopening of schools and colleges for final year (high, HS and degree) students would be taken in the ensuing Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief minister reviewed the COVID 19 pandemic, its treatment and vaccination as well as status of various development programmes in Golaghat district with officials of the administration and other departments.

Sarma also dedicated a 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.