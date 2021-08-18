Williamnagar hospital clarifies on arrested doctor

TURA, August 18: A Tura doctor, previously posted in Williamnagar civil hospital, who conducted an illegal abortion on a raped minor girl has been denied bail by the court in South Garo Hills on Wednesday. This was the second bail application moved by the arrested doctor which was rejected by the court.

The accused Dr Dolon R Marak was arrested over a week ago by a team of South Garo Hills police from Williamnagar for conducting an illegal medical termination of pregnancy of a minor who was raped by her brother-in-law.

The underage girl who hails from South Garo Hills was admitted to Baghmara hospital reportedly due to uncontrolled bleeding caused by the botched abortion done by the doctor who did not alert authorities.

South Garo Hills police swiftly took action and arrested the rapist brother-in-law and also the doctor from Williamnagar itself where he was allegedly continuing private practice despite his transfer to Tura.

Hospital authorities of Williamnagar Civil Hospital have distanced themselves from the recent arrest of its former doctor informing that he was no longer part of East Garo Hills medical fraternity at the time of his police custody.

Clarifying on the accused doctor’s actual posting, the Superintendent of Williamnagar Civil Hospital, Dr. R. Debnath, informed that Dr Dolan had been transferred through a promotion to the Maternity and Child Hospital (MCH) in Tura, West Garo Hills (WGH) in the month of June.

“He has been released in June to enable him to join in his new place of service,” clarified Dr Debnath.

In the meantime, the arrested doctor has been admitted in Baghmara civil hospital for medical treatment on the advice of doctors who say he is suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms.