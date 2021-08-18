Stones pelted at Governor’s escort vehicles in Mawlai

SHILLONG, Aug 17: In a rare instance, unidentified miscreants attacked the escort vehicles of Governor Satya Pal Malik at Jingkieng Mawlai on Tuesday evening when the carcade was returning after dropping the Governor at the Guwahati airport.

Four vehicles were partially damaged in the attack that occurred at around 5 pm but no one was injured, Raj Bhavan officials said.

The Governor took a flight to the national capital from Guwahati.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been apprised of the incident.

An official said that it the responsibility of the state police to provide safe passage to the Governor’s convoy in and out of the state. It was not immediately known if police have registered a case into the attack.