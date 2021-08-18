Tynsong-led peace panel to meet today

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The peace committee, which was formed following Sunday’s bout of violence, will meet on Wednesday.

The government has co-opted additional members in the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong-headed peace panel.

Apart from Cabinet Ministers Hamletson Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, the other members of the committee are Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie, local MDC Teibor Pathaw, leaders of Synjuk Ki Nongshynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, Rangbah Shnong of several localities under Mawlai Town Dorbar, Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun besides Rangbah Shnong of some localities in Jaiaw area, presidents of Khasi Students’ Union, Hynniewtrep Youth Council and Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People.

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner is the committee’s member-secretary.