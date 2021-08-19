12-hour curfew relaxation in city today

SHILLONG, Aug 18: With the law-and-order situation i8n the capital town limping back to normalcy, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has further relaxed the curfew in Shillong Urban Agglomeration by one hour on Thursday.

Curfew will be relaxed for 12 hours from 5 am to 5 pm on Thursday. On Wednesday, the curfew was relaxed by 11 hours till 4 pm.

Shops dealing in essential items will be permitted to open till 4 pm. State and central government offices, banks, post offices, offices of educational institutions and private offices which have already obtained permission will be allowed to operate at 30% strength till 4 pm. Bank transactions will be permitted till 3 pm, the order said.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed a huge rush of citizens in most localities who came out to make essential purchases.

On Tuesday, amidst the curfew, shops dealing in essential items were allowed to be open for a few hours in Laban, Laitumkhrah and Rynjah.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo said that some localities, through the incident commanders, had requested for the relaxation on urgent basis to allow residents who had run out of ration to make essential purchases. “We permitted it through separate orders,” the DC added.