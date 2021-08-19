State govt takes lenient view of weapon-snatching incident

SHILLONG, Aug 18: In the past two weeks, serious law and order breach had marked life in Shillong city beginning with the IED blast at Iew Shillong, Laitumkhrah on August 10. This was followed by the hallmark incident of snatching of arms from police personnel, driving around in police vehicle before torching it and the hurling of petrol bombs at the private residence of Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Sunday and stoning of the cavalcade of Meghalaya Governor which was returning from Guwahati airport on Tuesday but the Conrad Sangma-led MDA Government appears to have adopted a soft stance towards those series of incidents which are serious criminal acts.

It was on Sunday last when a group of unidentified masked men attacked a police SUV (ML05 F 3013) belonging to the Umshing-Mawkynroh Police Outpost near Mawlai bypass.

Being attacked by a volley of stones from all sides, the policemen got off the vehicle and ran for cover. The masked men then took the vehicle along with three INSAS rifles and drove away. The vandalised vehicle was driven to Jaiaw with the miscreants brandishing weapons and shouting slogans. The Scorpio, a private vehicle registered in the name of one Mr Bamon and hired by the SF-10, was finally set ablaze at Jaiaw.

Police officers who have seen the HNLC at its height and had put their lives on the line, have all expressed their sadness on the snatching of arms from cops from the Umshing-Mawkynroh outpost and the brazen manner in which the Scorpio vehicle was driven out of the outpost before being torched.

When asked if action would be taken against these youth the Chief Minster said no action will be taken against those offenders who had made off with the weapons. The CM even said their anonymity would be maintained if they return the weapons they had taken and that the interest of the state is to get back the weapons.

It is learnt that so far, the government has not received any credible information on the weapons but that it has appealed to the headmen and leaders of different organizations to ensure that proper information is given and that the weapons should be returned.

The CM went on to say that the circumstances under which the incident happened is not very clear hence it would be premature to jump to conclusions.

“For us to jump to conclusions about their motive for taking the weapons would not be correct at this point of time. What is important is to ensure that the weapons are returned and we have decided to maintain anonymity of the offenders. We are more interested in ensuring the safety of citizens and that the weapons are not misused but should be returned so the weapons should be returned,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked about the stone pelting on the Governor’s convoy, the Chief Minister said that the incident happened when the convoy was returning from Guwahati airport and some stones were thrown at the convoy.

He said that residents of different localities and elders are keeping vigil in various parts of Mawlai to ensure peace despite which some stray incidents have taken place but by and large communities are committed to maintaining peace.