Conflicting signals and confusion worse confounded

SHILLONG, Aug 18: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s statement that those who entered the Umshing-Mawkynroh Police Outpost at Mawlai on August 15 and made off with three INSAS rifles should quietly return them to the Dorbar Shnong and that no penal action would be taken against them, has not gone down too well with law abiding citizens.

Legal experts say that the persons who entered the police outpost and looted the weapons from there have committed grave offences such as dacoity and also offences under the Arms Act. They have also committed criminal trespass into the police outpost with intention to commit offences.

Criminal trespass comes under Section 441 IPC. The law says whoever enters into or upon property in the possession of another with intent to commit an offence or to intimidate, insult or annoy any person in possession of such property, or having lawfully entered into or upon such property, unlawfully remains there with intent thereby to intimidate, insult or annoy any such person, or with intent to commit an offence, is said to commit “criminal trespass”.

Since taking away the rifles from a law officer is robbery such persons shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

If the robbery is committed on the highway between sunset and sunrise, the imprisonment may be extended to fourteen years

Under the Arms Act, Section 25 (1A) whoever acquires or has in his possession or carries any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition in contravention of section 7 of the Act shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to be fined.

“When so many sections of the law are being violated, why is the Chief Minister of Meghalaya going soft on these alleged criminals? Or is this a decision by the police department to allow the youth to vent their anger for a botched- up operation?” questioned the legal experts.