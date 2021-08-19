Assam HS council directed to reintroduce subject in curriculum

GUWAHATI, August 19: The Assam secondary education department on Thursday directed the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to keep its notification, withdrawing the subject, Alternative English, as Modern Indian Language (MIL) from the curriculum, in abeyance.

The move came in the wake of representations submitted by the Karbi Students Union, principals of different senior secondary and higher secondary schools of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and other parts of Assam regarding problems faced with regard to admission of students into the higher secondary (HS) first year class without Alternative English as MIL in the curriculum.

In their representations, they stated that the students of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao generally opted for Alternative English as MIL, since Karbi and Dimasa languages have not yet been recognised as MIL by AHSEC.

“The students belonging to other boards, students of English-medium schools who are planning to get admitted to HS level under AHSEC may face similar problems due to non availability of Alternative English as MIL in the curriculum,” a notification issued by the secondary education department here said.

“Accordingly, in the interest of students, the department reviewed the whole matter which has arisen due to withdrawal of Alternative English MIL by a notification dated January 4, 2021. The department is of the opinion that sudden withdrawal of the subject from the higher secondary class will badly affect a section of students in the state, who are aspiring for admission into HS classes,” it stated.

“The secondary education department, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 14 (4) of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Act, 1984, do hereby direct AHSEC to keep its notification in abeyance until further order,” it added.