Meghalaya eases COVID restrictions from vaccinated people

SHILLONG, August 19: State government has decided that all sports activities will open up from next week.

A review meeting on COVID situation held today decided that Cinema hall would re-open with 1/3 capacity from Monday onwards.

Private transport will be allowed with 1/3 capacity throughout the state from Monday.

Jackpot parlour, public parks like Lady Hydari Park ,Wards Lake , Elephant Falls will be allowed to open from Monday.

However, these activities will be allowed only through strict adherence to SOPS that will be issued by the Government.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that the SOP will be meant for only people above 18 years of age who are already vaccinated.