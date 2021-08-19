Chaos in NE, where is Modi govt: AICC

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that there was total chaos and complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in the Northeast under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Uncertainty, conflict, violent clashes and unchecked lawlessness have marred large parts of India’s North East.”

He said that the situation is beyond alarming. “Multiple states of Northeast are being pushed into an unprecedented cycle of lawlessness with complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery,” he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, Surjewala said, “Shockingly and sadly, Modi government and Home Minister remain oblivious to the goings on.”

Firing salvos at the Prime Minister and the Home Minister over the recent incidents of police firing on the border of Assam and Mizoram, the Congress leader said, “What are the Prime Minister and Home Minister doing? Why does a war like situation remain between two neighbouring states of the Indian Union? Why has central government abdicated its responsibility?”

He said that the breakdown of law and order in another Northeastern state, Meghalaya, is deeply distressing.

“Gun toting militants in jeep waiving black flags have been running amok through the capital, Shillong. Residence of the Chief Minister was attacked with petrol bombs. Ninety hours of curfew had to be imposed with internet shut down. Home Minister of the State has resigned,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, the carcade of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik was pelted with stones while returning from Assam after dropping the governor at the Guwahati airport from where he took a flight to the national capital. (Agencies)