CM dismisses reports of youth crossing over to join HNLC

SHILLONG, Aug 18: Brushing off talks of the HNLC missive that it has been recruiting several youth in the past few months, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state government has no specific inputs about the HNLC claims that youth have been crossing over to Bangladesh in groups of four or five for training and to join the banned outfit.

As per reports, officials who are watching the scene unfold in the city since August 15 have commented on the latest release of the HNLC. They say they are informed that HNLC had started recruiting and some youth had been crossing over to Bangladesh in groups of four or five for training.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma dismissed these allegations saying the government does not have specific intelligence on that aspect.

It is said that the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) which was at reduced to less than twenty cadres from 2000 onwards has got a fresh lease of life after the August 15 episode.

It may be mentioned that reports in a section of the media had stated that HNLC has sent out a stern warning that it has sleeper cells and would strike at the right time.

The Border Security Force has intensified its vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border over fears that some youth may cross over to join the banned HNLC, which reportedly has its headquarters in the neighbouring country.

BSF officials had earlier maintained that there are no specific inputs about any youth from Meghalaya crossing over to Bangladesh but the frontier force has received instructions to be on high alert against cross-border movements.